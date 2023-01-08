Boil water notice lifted for Moss Point residents

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted.

The notice was issued after a water main break in the city. While it was quickly repaired and pressure was quickly restored, officials were still led to advise residents of Second Street between Grierson and Frederick as well as residents in the Kreole area to take precautionary measures.

The notice ended around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.