Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Boil water notice lifted for Moss Point residents

A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted.
A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted.

The notice was issued after a water main break in the city. While it was quickly repaired and pressure was quickly restored, officials were still led to advise residents of Second Street between Grierson and Frederick as well as residents in the Kreole area to take precautionary measures.

The notice ended around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida arrested Marcus Flintroy on drug and weapons...
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges
Victim: George Lavon Bush, 45
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat