ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and attaching a tag not assigned.

Marcus Flintroy (Escambia County Jail)

According to a Facebook post by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the department received information that Flintroy was armed with multiple weapons in a white Volkswagen Passat.

On Thursday, the ECSO Narcotics Unit and the Florida Highway Patrol tried to stop Flintroy at the Race Trac at 701 West Nine Mile Road. The sheriff’s office said Flintroy had pulled up to a pump and was meeting with an unidentified male who had also pulled up to the pump and gotten into Flintroy’s car. Neither attempted to pump gas, officials said.

As a marked FHP vehicle and several unmarked ECSO vehicles closed in from different directions, the unidentified male got out of Flintroy’s vehicle and ran to his own vehicle and struck an ECSO vehicle and the FHP vehicle before getting away. The man has yet to be identified and charged, according to officials.

As Flintroy tried to escape, he hit two other ECSO vehicles before jumping out of his vehicle and trying to flee on foot. authorities said. He was quickly caught and arrested.

Inside Flintroy’s vehicle, deputies found a loaded and chambered AR pistol with a 30-round magazine and an additional loaded 30-round magazine as well as a Glock pistol with two extended magazines, 105 grams of fentanyl, a fentanyl pill press, and some crack cocaine, according to authorities.

The ECSO said the investigation continues.

Flintroy has a court date scheduled for Jan. 27.

