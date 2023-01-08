Advertise With Us
Mobile parks and rec holds Kids Day at Trimmier Park

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile’s quarterly Kids Day event had children running all over Trimmier Park Saturday morning.

Kids Days were something the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department started last year, and officials decided to continue after the tremendous turnout and response.

“This will be our second year doing the quarterly Kids Days. We will continue this because the kids in our community are so important,” said Marissa Pritchard with the parks and recreation department.

Saturday’s event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offered plenty of fun activities for area children and also included power wheels races.

Mobile parks and rec holds Kids Day at Trimmier Park
