Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police.

Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.

Colley reportedly left in a truck with a handgun before crashing near Poverty Creek Road and running on foot into the woods, according to police.

OCSO said they temporarily closed nearby roads and set up a perimeter in an attempt to find Colley.

Police said the search was called off shortly before 3 p.m. when they had no new leads and could not locate Colley.

OCSO said Colley has several active warrants for failure to appear and is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him should notify law enforcement immediately.

