Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat

By Lee Peck
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police.

We’re told investigators were called to 738 W. Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside the driver seat of his car -- shot multiple times.

According to a witness -- a passenger in the back seat shot Bush. Investigators found multiple casings inside the vehicle.

At this point no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call Prichard Police 251-452-2211.

