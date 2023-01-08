Rain returns today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday morning starts in the low 50s. Clouds will be moving in ahead of a system approaching from the west. A line of showers will move into the area in the late morning. This system will be weak but expect some light rain through the middle of the day in most spots. The rain totals won’t be huge, but the rain will be a nuisance for our Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be quiet and comfortable to start the upcoming work week. No bitter arctic outbreaks or freezing mornings. The next decent chance of showers and storms will come on Thursday. It’s too early to say if that system will bring storms up to severe levels, but some strong thunderstorms look likely.

Have a great Sunday!

