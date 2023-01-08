Runners laced up their shoes for the 20th annual Mobile Marathon, Downtown.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Runners laced up their shoes Sunday morning to take part in the 20th annual Mobile Marathon in Downtown Mobile presented by Infirmary Health.

This year it was a half marathon, that’s about 13.1 miles. It’s no easy feat but a few runners made it look like a walk in the park.

“I put it all out there and I’m happy with it,” said first-place runner, Joshua Clough.

Clough was fired up and in awe about crossing the finish line first. He said this is his third-ever half-marathon.

“There was this guy named Kyle, super great runner, I was trying to stick with him the entire time, I got to mile-9 and I’m like I just, I got to go, if I’m not going to go we’re going to be battling it out the entire time,” said Clough, “so I just went and never looked back and he’s a great runner, I’m surprised I beat him, I’m just super amped right now.”

We also caught up with first and second-place female runners. Sam Yeager-Allen said she’s no stranger to running this race or being in first place, but it’s her first one postpartum.

“I’ve been first in the past, but this is my first time postpartum running a half-marathon, so I’m happy with that, and to win it with him at the finish line, you know is definitely the most special finish line I’ve ever crossed,” said Yeager-Allen.

South Carolina native, Ashley Hrubala came in close second and said she enjoyed running the course.

“I have family here but you know I don’t run these streets every day and so I loved it, I loved all the houses, and there’s like a ton of kids out and stuff so I felt good it was a lot of good energy, it was fun,” said Hrubala.

All runners received a special hand-made medal from residents with the First Light Community Foundation, an organization that provides people with and without intellectual disabilities an opportunity to share life together.

“We have six homes in the Midtown area with people with and without intellectual disabilities. We make a permanent commitment for life, so when somebody comes they can stay for life,” said Marty O’Malley, Director, “we have one man who’s been with us for 49 years another woman’s been with us for 43.”

The marathon benefits the organization, but O’Malley said most importantly, the race spreads awareness. Their mission is a big reason why runners participate.

“I love how it’s helping other people because I get it from my mom and dad, always treats people with respect, help out when you can, and I just try to do that as much as I can even when no one is looking,” said Clough.

