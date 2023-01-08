Two people killed in Foley, BCSO investigating

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding their investigation into a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Foley.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a husband and wife after a shooting incident that happened last night in Foley, Alabama.

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at about 10:07 p.m., the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service for a domestic incident at a residence on Greenway Drive in Foley. The caller identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect, and he was described as exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol.

Shortly after that call, Scott Blackwell became physically violent toward his wife, Cindy Blackwell, before shooting her. In response, a family member then shot Scott Blackwell. These shootings occurred just before deputies arrived on scene. Both Cindy and Scott Blackwell succumbed to their injuries.

Based on information gathered from several witness interviews and our investigation thus far, the family member who shot Scott Blackwell did so in defense of Cindy Blackwell, and others in the residence. That person has not been charged with a criminal offense.

This investigation is still in its early stages and is ongoing. Once the investigation is finished, this case will be reviewed by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office before being presented to a grand jury.”

