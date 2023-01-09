Advertise With Us
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust

49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An almost year-long investigation has ended with a major drug bust according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men, 43-year-old Antonio Powell and 49-year-old Lumon Layton, both from Birmingham, were arrested Friday during a raid.

Investigators seized 5 guns, 19.5 lbs. of Cocaine, 5.74 lbs. of Heroin, 22 lbs. of Methamphetamine, 30 oz. of Marijuana, 150 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture and over $151,000 in cash.

Powell was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana 1st degree, with a $10,000 bond. Layton is facing seven different charges of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. Layton’s bonds total $2.5 million.

The bust is the result of a 10 month long investigation.

