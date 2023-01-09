ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police.

ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Police said Curry eluded officers for 14 miles before being stopped and arrested on Nabors Lane.

Curry was charged on 17 counts including reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, criminal littering, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and promoting prison contraband and multiple other traffic citations.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.