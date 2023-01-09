Cooler morning to start work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a quiet and cooler morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s as of 5 a.m. The temps will keep falling through sunrise so a light jacket might be needed before leaving the house. Our sky will have a mix of sun and clouds, but don’t expect any rain. At least not yet. Highs will top out in the mid to low 60s this afternoon. We’ll bottom out in the low 40s by daybreak tomorrow. We see highs return to the low 70s by Wednesday and a powerful cold front pushes in on Thursday. This will bring in decent chances of rain, but also bring back the risk of storms. There is a chance some of the storms could be severe, but it’s too soon to nail down specifics on that. We turn Sunny and and cooler for Friday and the weekend with morning temps dropping back down into the 30s.

---

