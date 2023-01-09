Deputies say fatal Foley shootings sparked over pending divorce

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Frustration over a pending divorce is what investigators said led to a pair of deadly shootings in Foley which left a wife and husband dead. Deputies said it happened late Saturday, January 7, 2023 when the husband fatally shot his wife before being shot himself by another family member.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office described it as a terrible tragedy that has left a family broken and in mourning. It was around 10:45 p.m. after a full day of family events when deputies said things inside the Blackwell residence on Greenway Drive in Foley took a terrible turn. Just prior to the shootings, someone inside the home alerted a friend who called 9-1-1. Deputies were on the way when things turned deadly.

Deputies respond to home on Greenway Dr. in Foley after husband shoots wife before being shot himself by another family member (WALA)

“We’re talking minutes,” said Capt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “I actually checked the log and deputies were there within about ten minutes and within that time-frame of the phone call and when they arrived, that’s when all the shooting took place.”

Both Scott Blackwell and his wife, Cindy were dead when the deputies arrived. Investigators said the day leading up to the shootings was filled with family activities, but Saturday night Blackwell became agitated and pulled a gun. A total of eight family members, some of whom were visiting, were inside the home when investigators say Blackwell shot his wife. Within seconds, Blackwell was also shot by another family member who investigators said did so in fear of his life, and the lives of others.

“This all took place actually, in a very small place near the bathroom,” Reid said. “Ms. Blackwell was trying to hide and get away and I think one of our witnesses described it as, had he not shot Mr. Blackwell, they were certain he was going to kill everyone in the house.”

Deputies have not identified the family member who shot Scott Blackwell of his relationship to the family but said he will not be charged. The investigation is ongoing and will ultimately be reviewed by the DA’s Office and then given to the Grand Jury.

