Fairhope PD has a new online crime map

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police.

The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area.

Fairhope PD is asking residents to share the resource with family and friends.

