Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison

In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for personal gain. He was convicted on 12 counts.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Speaker of the House was released from prison Sunday after spending over two years behind bars for felony ethics convictions.

In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for personal gain. He was convicted on 12 counts and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Hubbard’s prison sentence was later reduced. He served almost two and a half years of the sentence before being released. He will now be on probation for the next three years.

While Hubbard was Alabama’s Speaker of the House in 2010, he ran a historic campaign that elected republicans to every statewide office. Hubbard also helped create the first GOP super-majority in the Alabama legislature since reconstruction.

