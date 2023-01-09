Former Daphne quarterback Trent Battle plays in national championship game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For four years, Trent Battle was one of the most electric players on the eastern shore. First as a wide receiver, then as one of the top quarterbacks in our area.

“He progressed so much throughout his sophomore to senior year, and you know he had an opportunity to go and play anywhere in the country,” said Daphne Head Coach Kenny King.

Since then, Battle has turned into a key role player for TCU during their run to the national title game. The former dual-threat quarterback is still getting it done on the ground as a running back but now instead of avoiding big hits, he’s also dishing them out.

“Being a quarterback in high school you don’t play special teams and I always messed with him and said hey when you get to the next level you will play special teams,” said King.

All jokes aside, Daphne head coach Kenny King says his former quarterback is a natural fit for his new role.

“The biggest thing I love is to go watch him lead block through a hole and hit and stun a linebacker by being a former quarterback,” said King.

As a former college player himself, Coach King says it’s been exciting to watch one of his guys shine at the next level.

“What Trent Battle has been able to accomplish this year is awesome, and he’s doing something that I never had an opportunity to do and that’s play for a national championship,” added King.

Not only would it mean a lot to him to see battle win a championship, but the whole Daphne community would be celebrating with him.

“There’s a lot of pride in this game,” said King. “For him winning we all win so we’re excited to watch the game.”

