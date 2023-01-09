MPD arrests 3 after attempting to elude

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested three individuals after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop, according to authorities.

MPD said at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Lawrence and Dauphin Street when a pursuit ensued after the vehicle refused to stop.

The driver stopped the vehicle and the three subjects fled on foot before being detained, according to police.

Officers said they recovered a gun from the vehicle.

Jaylon Homan, 22, Sincere Allen, 21, and Quentin Davis, 21, were arrested.

