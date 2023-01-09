MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nation’s Finest is a nonprofit organization serving veterans since 1972…. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the recently launched “Nation’s Finest 50″ Award, aimed at recognizing and celebrating those who have gone above and beyond to make a real impact in the lives of veterans and their families. Joining us to share more is Koby Langley, a two-tour Veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star who is Chairman of the Selection Committee for the Award.

Koby Langley, SVP of the Red Cross, is a two-tour Veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star who was inspired to get involved with Nation’s Finest. Mr. Langley is Chairman of the Selection Committee for the “Nation’s Finest 50″ Award and is available for interviews on January 9th to share with listeners / viewers how they can get involved.

Nominees can be well-known influencers, both military and non-military, leaders of nonprofit organizations, or individuals who work quietly behind the scenes without seeking recognition to assist veterans transitioning from military life to civilian life. To nominate a person who meets these qualifications please go to: https://nationsfinest50.us.launchpad6.com/2022

Nominations will be accepted until March 3, 2023, when the Nation’s Finest 50 Blue Ribbon Panel will meet to review the nominations. They will select 50 individuals to be celebrated at a live “Nation’s Finest 50″ event after the public announcement on Memorial Day weekend.

About Koby Langley: Mr. Langley serves Nation’s Finest as a Board Member and is Chairing the Blue Ribbon Panel to select the “Nation’s Finest 50″ as a part of their 50th anniversary celebration. Professionally, Mr, Langley serves as a Senior Vice President at the American Red Cross, overseeing the International Humanitarian Services and the Services to the Armed Forces. He previously served as the Director of Wounded Warrior, Veteran and Military Family Engagement at the White House, and the Senior Advisor for Wounded Warrior, Veteran and Military Family Initiatives for CNCS, leading the largest expansion of services to veterans and military families. Langley now leads a diverse team of 600 staff and 14,000 volunteers working on five continents serving millions of people in need. Mr. Langley is a two-tour combat Veteran and Bronze Star recipient. During his service, Langley was also appointed as the first in-theater Foreign Claims Commissioner for Iraq.

---

