Peak North America USA to bring new jobs, facility in Irvington

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Peak North America USA, a provider of construction and steel fabrication solutions for the wood products industry, is acquiring a local fabrication company and adding a new state-of-the-art facility to the property in Irvington.

The move represents a $24 million capital investment that will create 175 new jobs, according to a news release.

Peak North America USA provides construction, installation, fabrication, and manufacturing services supporting the forest products industry. The proposed project is to build a facility in the Irvington area that will provide equipment and services, with a focus on sawmills, pellet plants and OSB plants.

“Peak North America USA is excited at the opportunity to expand its presence to the state of Alabama and specifically to Mobile County. By being strategically located in the southern United States, we will offer state-of-the-art manufacturing and fabrication services related to the forest products sector, while gaining a geographical competitive advantage for our clients,” said Peak North Americas CEO Brian Fehr, for the news release. “We will create a culture of safety, efficiency, enthusiasm, and inclusivity for all our employees, with the intention of growing operations beyond projected forecasts, and we will use the local workforce and community to do so.”

“This investment will have a significant impact on the Irvington community and the wood products industry as a whole,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “We are confident that Peak North America’s expertise in creating industrial solutions will make this project a success.”

“We’re delighted that Peak North America has chosen to locate and invest in Mobile County. With the purchase of an existing site and the construction of a new state-of-the-art equipment manufacturing facility, we anticipate the creation of 175 new jobs,” said Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson.

“We are continuing to see major companies in a variety of industries choose the Mobile region because of our workforce and our local leadership’s commitment to creating new jobs,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Peak North America’s $24 million investment in Mobile County will do just that while also supporting other important industries that create good-paying jobs in our region.”

The project was announced last week at a Industrial Development Authority of Mobile County meeting. The renovations on the facility will begin this month, and operations are scheduled to begin in June 2023.

“Peak North America USA has an established track record of innovation within the wood products industry, and I am happy to see a company with this kind of pedigree put down roots in Alabama,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I’m confident that Peak North America will find an ideal industrial home in Mobile, where it can grow and thrive.”

The new facility will be located at 7555 Half Mile Road in Irvington.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.