Pensacola Little Theatre presents Mindgame

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Little Theatre presents Mindgame, a dark comedy thriller by Anthony Horowitz, to kick off 2023.

When Mark Styler, a writer of glossy ‘true crime’ paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer, he has no idea what he’s walking into. Mindgame is a puzzle box of a play. A dazzling thriller and a jet-black comedy that twists its way toward a shocking conclusion.

January 27 - February 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=137115

