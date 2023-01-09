MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Little Theatre presents Mindgame, a dark comedy thriller by Anthony Horowitz, to kick off 2023.

When Mark Styler, a writer of glossy ‘true crime’ paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer, he has no idea what he’s walking into. Mindgame is a puzzle box of a play. A dazzling thriller and a jet-black comedy that twists its way toward a shocking conclusion.

January 27 - February 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=137115

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.