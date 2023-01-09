Pensacola Opera presents Puccini’s La bohème

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of opera’s most romantic stories makes a long-anticipated return to the Saenger stage. La bohème follows Mimì and Rodolfo from their first meeting to their final devastating moments, capturing their impassioned relationship through the lens of Giacomo Puccini’s masterful, lush orchestrations.

Puccini’s La bohème

January 20th at 7:30 PM

January 22nd at 2:00 PM

at the Saenger Theatre in Downtown Pensacola

Tickets begin at $25 and are available over the phone and in-person at The Opera Center and online through Ticket Master.

Pensacola Opera is a professional, non-profit opera company serving Northwest Florida. Through performances and a variety of innovative, educational, and community programs, they serve over 40,000 children and adults each year.

Pensacola Opera is located in Downtown Pensacola at 75 S. Tarragona St, Pensacola, FL 32502. Our phone number is 850.433.6737 and email is info@pensacolaopera.com.

Website: www.pensacolaopera.com

