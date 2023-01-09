Pet of the week: Eddie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new pet of the week stopped by the studio on Studio10. Eddie is a 7-month-old Shepherd mix puppy.

If you would like to adopt Eddie please visit The Haven.

