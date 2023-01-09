Advertise With Us
Pet of the week: Eddie

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new pet of the week stopped by the studio on Studio10. Eddie is a 7-month-old Shepherd mix puppy.

If you would like to adopt Eddie please visit The Haven.

