Police investigating a shooting and attempting to elude from the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating two separate incidents from the weekend involving a shooting and an attempt to elude, according to police.

Authorities said at at 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 50 block of N. Sage Avenue in reference to a victims house being struck by gunfire.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered an unknown subject fired shots into the victims residence, however nobody was injured.

MPD said on Sunday at approximately 2:40 a.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Government and Catherine Street when the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

Authorities said they saw the subject throw a firearm from the vehicle, which officers were able to recover.

The pursuit ended after the driver struck a pole and then fled from the vehicle on foot and is currently outstanding, according to police.

Both incidents are currently being investigated, according to MPD.

