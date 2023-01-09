Previewing Game Show Network’s “Master Minds”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In MASTER MINDS, three contestants square off against three trivia Master Minds in multiple rounds of intense trivia competition. The lowest scoring player on each side is eliminated until the top competitor and top Master Mind are left standing and now must face off, head-to-head, in the Ultimate Trivia Challenge. If the contestant can get more questions correct than the Master Mind, they will win $10,000 and come back to challenge the Masters again. If they win two games in a row, they join the ranks of the MasterMinds and will appear in future episodes.

Actress and Emmy®-nominated television host Brooke Burns began her career with breakout roles in “Ally McBeal,” “Baywatch,” and “Melrose Place.” In 2002, she made her game show hosting debut on NBC’s “Dog Eat Dog,” and went on to host ABC’s “You Deserve It” with Chris Harrison. From 2013-2015 Burns served as host of Game Show Network’s Emmy®-nominated and wildly popular UK-adapted trivia show, “The Chase,” where she was also nominated for an Emmy® as Outstanding Game Show Host. Burns is also known for her starring roles on the Hallmark and Lifetime Channels, currently for the original movie franchise “Gourmet Detective,” and earlier films “A Sister’s Revenge,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “Christmas Connection.”

Master Mind Mark Labbett’s mighty brain is so huge that it took not one but THREE internationally renowned centers of learning to keep him occupied. He has degrees from Oxford, Exeter and Glamorgan universities. He’s also a qualified mathematics teacher but these days works as a professional quizzer, spending his days cramming more and more facts into his phenomenal cerebellum. When he’s not studying for quizzes, he says he watches far too much sport, especially US sports and reckons he knows the nickname of every College football team in the States. Of course, he could be bluffing…but who’s going to call him out?

