Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Turkey Breast

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

1 Butterball Turkey Breast Tenderloin (about 24 ounces)

1 pound bacon of choice (thin-cut)

1 pound Rouses Fresh Raw Green Onion Sausage, removed from casing

2 links Rouses Andouille Sausage, cut lengthwise into small long pieces

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

Rouses Southern Turkey Gravy (16 ounces)

PROCEDURES:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Remove turkey tenderloin from package and place on cutting board.

3. Butterfly tenderloin lengthwise (from one end to the other) and make it hinge apart, without separating it, so that you can stuff the green onion sausage into it.

4. Spread green onion sausage evenly onto the opened tenderloin.

5. Now place cut andouille sausage on top of green onion sausage, and mash andouille into the green onion sausage until it’s completely blended.

6. Carefully close up the tenderloin as much as possible, keeping the stuffing inside. Wrap the stuffed tenderloin with slices of bacon, all along keeping the tenderloin closed up as much as possible.

7. Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning and place on a baking sheet, and place sheet into the preheated oven. Bake for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

8. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes before serving. Cut tenderloin into 4-5 pieces and serve with heated Rouses Southern Turkey Gravy.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.