Recipe: Fried Chicken Wings w/ Lemon Pepper Sauce

From Barnyard Buffet: Fresh chicken wing drums & flats, deep-fried to the perfect crunch and tossed in our savory homemade Lemon Pepper wing sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

16 fresh split chicken wings (drums & flats)

1.25 gallons of your preferred frying oil (vegetable, soy, peanut)

1 lb. of unsalted butter

2 Fresh lemons

Black peppercorns (or ground black pepper)

Finely ground salt

STEPS:

1) Heat oil to 350 degrees. A deep fryer is easiest, but you can also use a pot or dutch oven with a candy thermometer.

2) Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Place your wings in water, and place something on top of them to keep them submerged. Wait until the water starts to boil again, then set a 2 minute timer. Remove wings from water and allow them to dry on a paper towel or cooling rack. Boiling before frying is not necessary, but it will make for crunchier wings.

3) Zest a couple of lemons, then grind some fresh black peppercorns.

4) Melt butter in a pot on low heat. You want to liquify, not brown the butter.

5) In the pot with the butter, add 2 teaspoons of fresh lemon zest, 1 teaspoon of ground black pepper, and ¼ teaspoon of finely ground salt. Mix well with a whisk, and turn the heat off.

6) Fry 16 chicken wings in the oil until they all float. Safely remove wings from oil and place them in a mixing bowl. Temp your largest drum and make sure it’s reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

7) Pour the sauce over the wings in a mixing bowl. Toss them to distribute the sauce evenly. Serve.

SPECIAL NOTES:

If you’re using a pot of oil and candy thermometer rather than a deep fryer, remember that your cook time could be longer. The pot of oil will take a while to come back to 350 after you add cold chicken wings, whereas the deep fryer recovers its temperature more quickly due to its heating elements. Your wings should be safe to eat once they float in the grease, but always temp them with a thermometer to make sure they’ve reached the food safe temperature of 165 degrees.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

1020 Saraland Blvd S

Saraland, AL 36571

Lunch & Dinner Buffet

Sunday-Thursday 11am-8pm

Friday-Saturday 11am-8:30pm

Breakfast Buffet

Saturday-Sunday

8am-10:30am

www.Barnyardbuffetsaraland.com

Barnyard Buffet is a family-owned and operated homestyle buffet located in Saraland, AL. They’ve been ranked the #1 Buffet in Alabama by iHeartRadio and The New York Daily News. They feature tons of southern favorites like fried chicken and meatloaf, but also a full salad bar, a dessert bar, and ice cream fountain.

SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION:

Every Saturday, we run a special from 11am-8:30pm of Fried Chicken Wings, BBQ Ribs, Fried Shrimp, and Fried Whole Catfish. The buffet price is $19.99 with drink included, or you can also take home a carryout plate for $11.99/lb.

ABOUT THE CHEF:

Chef JJ Nelson was born and raised on Alabama’s Gulf Coast. He graduated from Bayside Academy and Auburn University, and he has 2 years of military experience and 12 years of restaurant experience. He lives in Daphne with his wife, Mariah, and their 2 young sons.

Barnyard Buffet was founded by JJ’s mother, Nancy Nelson, who asked JJ to take over in 2017 so she could retire and play with her grandkids.

