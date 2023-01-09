Recipe: Lemon, Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz bow tie pasta

1.5 lbs. raw chicken tenders, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

5 oz fresh baby spinach

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp. olive oil

1.25 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

STEPS:

Toss cut chicken tenders, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning together in a bowl.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add seasoned chicken. Cook for 8 minutes.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta. Cook for 7 minutes. Remove 1 cup of starchy pasta water and set aside. Add broccoli florets to the pot. Cook 1 minute. Drain.

Add baby spinach and reserved 1 cup starchy pasta water to skillet with chicken. Stir until spinach wilted.

Add drained pasta and broccoli to the skillet. Add lemon juice. Cook for 5 minutes. Serve hot with parmesan cheese.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

