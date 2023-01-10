MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Annual Project Homeless Connect Event is happening this month. Hosted by Housing First, Inc., this one day resource fair has served our neighbors experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2014. Together we have been able to provide vital services, free of charge, to those most in need in our community. See Attached.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Venue: The Grounds, 1035 North Cody Road, Mobile

---

