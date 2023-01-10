Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

The Annual Project Homeless Connect Event

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Annual Project Homeless Connect Event is happening this month. Hosted by Housing First, Inc., this one day resource fair has served our neighbors experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2014. Together we have been able to provide vital services, free of charge, to those most in need in our community. See Attached.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Venue: The Grounds, 1035 North Cody Road, Mobile

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plexaderm in 2023
Plexaderm in 2023
Faith Academy Open House
Faith Academy Open House
Discussing the legalities of different types of car wrecks
Discussing the legalities of different types of car wrecks
The Annual Project Homeless Connect Event
The Annual Project Homeless Connect Event