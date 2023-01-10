Advertise With Us
BCSO asks for help finding Robertsdale man after pursuit

George Logan Tolliso
George Logan Tolliso(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a wanted subject following a high-speed pursuit.

The BCSO said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a pursuit from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla., this past Sunday. During the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, Tollison “had no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.”

Tollison got away and eventually abandoned the vehicle he was driving in Florida, according to the BCSO.

Tollison is wanted on a probation violation, grand theft and felony eluding in Escambia County, Fla., as well as a probation violation in Escambia County, Ala. Baldwin County has warrants for the arrest of Tollison for attempting to elude.

According to authorities, Tollison is known to frequent the Clear Springs area of Baldwin County, the Molino area of Escambia County, Fla., and the Peterman area of Monroe County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Communications at 251-937-0202 or their local law enforcement agency.

