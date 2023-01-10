Cold start to Tuesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a cold start to the Gulf Coast this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. The warm up will bring us all the way to 70 degrees by afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds.

We start off totally Sunny, but the sky will be Mostly Cloudy by tonight and Fog will be in several spots after midnight tonight. We’ll only drop to the low 50s by dawn tomorrow. It still looks like we’ll see decent rain and storm chances on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Rain chances will be at 70% and severe chances are marginal for now.

It looks like the main risk of severe storms will be north of our area, but for now most of us are in a Level 1 out of 5. The main threat will be gusty straight line winds on top of the heavy rain. We’ll be watching things closely and make sure you stay weather aware. The timing of the storms looks to be late morning through the afternoon and done by the evening. We turn much colder by Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.