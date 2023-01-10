Fairhope bringing art to alleyway

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleyway off Church Street in Fairhope where a recent late-night shooting occurred will soon be getting a major overhaul along with the public parking garage. The plan has been in the works for several years but was delayed for a number of reasons.

Work has already begun on upgrading drainage and other utilities around the Fairhope Parking Garage. The funding for this has been in place since 2019 when the Metropolitan Planning Organization received a federal highway grant for more than a million dollars to pay for the work. The delays stemmed from a combination of archeological work on site and COVID-related issues. Now that things are back on track, changes will soon come.

“Some of the things that we’re doing is changing the paving, putting lights overhead but more for us, it’s stormwater…being able to capture all that water, pipe it underground,” explained Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan. “While the ground’s open, we’re going to update some of the utilities. Water, sewer, the gas lines running through here.”

The Church Street entrance to the public parking garage will have a transportation hub with restrooms and covered seating to catch a BRATS bus or municipal shuttle. One of the main goals with the project is to make it an attractive option for downtown visitors by improving the aesthetics.

Local artist sculptures will soon compliment entry to Fairhope's Church St. alleyway and parking garage (Hal Scheurich)

“Federal highway dollars can’t pay for art components of this project, so Single Tax has chipped in,” Sullivan said. “Bruce Larson, a local artist that a lot of people know is doing to sculpture for the entryway here on Church. I think that sculpture will draw people in. It’s going to be lighted. There’ll be some seahorses. There’ll be a seahorse that will match it on the parking garage itself.”

Jennifer Breedlove owns ColoreVous Salon Company across the street from the entry to the parking garage. She agreed that a facelift is needed and is excited to hear it will soon be coming.

“I think it’s going to be great. A lot of times, living and working down here we walk up and down that alley and I think that having it look like that and feel like that and having a different kind of energy from an artistic perspective is going to be great,” Breedlove said. “I think it’s going to draw people back there and be wonderful for all the businesses that tie into it.”

The city has digitized the giant FEEF mural painted on the side of the hardware store along Church Street and plans to copy parts of it onto the walls of the parking garage, staying consistent with a water theme. If all goes well the project should be complete within six months.

