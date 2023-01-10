Faith Academy Open House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Open House

Sunday, January 15th

12:00PM – 3:00PM

Attendees can tour facilities, speak with teachers and staff, and find out what Faith Academy is all about. This is the first day of registration for new families!

Faith Academy (established 1969)

8650 Tanner Williams Rd

Mobile, AL 36608

251-633-RAMS

www.faithacademy.us

---

