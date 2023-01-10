Gulf Distributing to relocate to former Press-Register building on Water Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Distributing plans to relocate its operations from Moffett Road to downtown Mobile.

The company will overhaul the former Mobile Press-Register building at 401 N. Water St., expand and modify the existing warehouse to suit its needs, and improve the office space, the Mobile Chamber of Commerce and the beverage distributing company recently announced.

The $32.5 million project is expected to bring 25 new jobs and retain 220 existing jobs. The move will also allow for leasing of the remaining Class A commercial space, officials said.

The relocation and new streamlined operation are expected to facilitate continued growth for the company’s distribution territory.

Gulf Distributing Co. of Mobile is a subsidiary of Gulf Distributing Holdings, LLC. Gulf Distributing Holdings was founded in Mobile in 1973 by Freida Maisel. Gulf Distributing Holdings currently operates several distribution companies that service the entire state of Alabama, two regional areas in Mississippi, and the Florida Panhandle.

Gulf Distributing Holdings employs approximately 1,200 people and represents over 100 local, regional, national, and global suppliers that include Molson Coors, Constellation, Red Bull, Heineken USA, Yuengling, Mark Anthony Brands, Boston Beer, Pabst, Diageo, Old Majestic, New Belgium Brewing, Abita, Singin’ River, Trim Tab, Asahi and among others, according to officials.

Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including the Mobile Press-Register, announced in November that it will stop publishing newspapers on Feb. 26.

