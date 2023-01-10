How to make a better sleep environment with Jenny Marrs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrity designer and TV host Jenny Marrs is teaming up with Natrol Melatonin to show consumers design solutions for creating an ideal sleep environment.

We learn how designing the perfect bedroom paradise with the help of Natrol Melatonin can create a better tomorrow–including the ability to stay asleep longer and wake up revitalized.

This interview is courtesy of Natrol.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.