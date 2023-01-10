Late week storms possible

(WALA) - The temperatures will continue to drop overnight and by Tuesday morning, we will be a bit chilly with many areas dipping into the upper 30s. There will be a quick warm up though and afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs near 70.

A squall line will move in late Thursday morning. This line of rain and storms will work its way across our area through midday and exit to the east late in the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has a 15% risk of severe weather, mainly damaging winds, for the northern half of our area on Thursday. Make sure you have the FOX10 Weather app to stay up to date.

After that system passes, we will cool off going into next weekend with morning lows next Saturday and Sunday likely dipping down into the mid 30s.

