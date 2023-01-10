Local bar owner proposes plan to Mobile to stop violence downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile thinks allowing people to loiter along Dauphin Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand is a recipe for disaster.

Loughlin wrote a one page letter with three points aimed at cutting back on violence in the downtown entertainment district.

Loughlin plans to read it to the Mobile city council Tuesday.

First, he’s asking Mobile police to assign more officers to patrol the area past 9pm.

Ten people were shot on New Year’s Eve. One person died.

Loughlin is also suggesting an end to the entertainment district at 9pm. Currently, people can walk around with an alcoholic drink in their hand until midnight in the designated area outside of the clubs and bars.

Loughlin writes in part: “The crowds on Dauphin Street now bring their own alcohol, play their own music, smoke pot, and form congested groups of people that we now know are infiltrated by street gangs. This crowd congregates in such a way that makes it difficult, and intimidating, for tourists to pass. We need to end the uncontrolled block parties. Let’s get people out of the streets and into the clubs where security is present.”

Loughlin has seen the violence first hand. In 2021, a fatal shooting happened inside his bar.

A popular tattoo artist was shot and killed. Two others were hit by gunfire, including the bar’s security guard.

Loughlin now charges people $10 to enter his bar past midnight. He says that money is to help cover the cost of having two extra police officers stand outside his front door. That’s in addition to the normal club security.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.