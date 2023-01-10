Advertise With Us
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the death and a stolen truck.

Sheriff Ledbetter says a male victim was found Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road with only a pair of shoes. All his other belongings were missing, including his truck.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the victim’s truck, a silver 2017 GMC Sierra, was stolen from the parking lot of the hotel.

Officials believe the victim died from a drug overdose, but they’re calling it a “suspicious death.”

If you have any information about this individual or the crime, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip online.

