Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man.

The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.

Eric Martin Williams of Mobile is charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Loughlin brought his concerns to the Mobile City Council where he says part of that could be...
Downtown bar owner proposes temporary cut back of entertainment district hours
Fairhope bringing art to alleyway
Fairhope bringing art to alleyway
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Wilmer family suffers tragic house fire
Wilmer family struggling to recover from fire that destroyed mobile home
Local artist sculptures will soon compliment entry to Fairhope's Church St. alleyway and...
Fairhope bringing art to alleyway