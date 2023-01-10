Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man.

The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.

Eric Martin Williams of Mobile is charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

