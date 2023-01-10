Part of McGregor Avenue to close for improvements

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A stretch of McGregor Avenue will close beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, for a yearlong improvement project.

McGregor Avenue will be closed between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue for sidewalk, lighting and curb and gutter improvements. The project will last about 12 months, according to the City of Mobile’s Engineering Department.

The signed detour route will be Old Shell Road to the West Interstate 65 Service Road to Springhill Avenue.

Depending on which section of the road is closed, businesses and residents will be able to access their destination from one approach only, according to the city.

For more information, contact the City Engineering Department at 251-208-7457.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.