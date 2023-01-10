Advertise With Us
Part of McGregor Avenue to close for improvements

McGregor Avenue road closure and detour map
McGregor Avenue road closure and detour map (City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A stretch of McGregor Avenue will close beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, for a yearlong improvement project.

McGregor Avenue will be closed between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue for sidewalk, lighting and curb and gutter improvements. The project will last about 12 months, according to the City of Mobile’s Engineering Department.

The signed detour route will be Old Shell Road to the West Interstate 65 Service Road to Springhill Avenue.

Depending on which section of the road is closed, businesses and residents will be able to access their destination from one approach only, according to the city.

For more information, contact the City Engineering Department at 251-208-7457.

