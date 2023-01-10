Recipe: Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Recipe courtesy: Chef Gerald/ Café Acadiana

INGREDIENTS:

2# Local Gulf Fresh Jumbo Lump Crabmeat

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped Celery

1/2 cup Bell Peppers

1/2 Stick Salted Butter (Not Margarine!)

1/2 bunch Green Onion - chopped

1/2 cup Chicken Stock

1 - Tblspn Minced Galic

1 - Tblspn Garlic Powder

1 - Tspn Thyme

1 - Tspn “Dats Good Yeah!” Cajun Seasoning

1/2 - tspn Black pepper

1/2 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Bread Crumbs

2 - raw eggs

STEPS:

Place Onions, Celery, Bell Peppers, and Butter into your favorite 4 qt Pot

Saute until clear and tender.

Add All seasonings & chicken stock, Saute until well incorporated

Add Crabmeat and Green onions - gently fold until evenly mixed

Remove from heat, let cool, then add raw eggs, mayo, and bread crumbs.

Gently fold until well incorporated. Place in cooler for several hours.

Hand shape your “Cakes” to about the size of your palm, keeping them to about 1/2″ or more in thickness. Place on flat pan back in cooler until you are ready to serve. Grill or fry, then top with a sauce…(we top ours with our famous Shrimp & Crawfish Cream sauce)..…or enjoy them as stand alone!

ENJOY!!

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Cafe Acadiana serves traditional Seafood, Steaks, and unique Cajun Specialties. We also offer custom catering for business functions, private parties, weddings, office parties, or any event you may have. Large or small groups….we can handle them all. We are well equipped to handle groups as large as 600 plus people.

Chef/Owner Gerald Ardoin, Christina Ardoin, and their outstanding staff bring a combined 60 plus years of culinary experience to the table everyday!

Located in Silverhill, AL., in Baldwin County

16137 Silverhill Ave. (Hwy 104) Silverhill, AL. 36576

Call us at 251-945-CAFE (2233)

Cafe Acadiana has been open since September 2013.

We recently added a shop function to our website, shipping Cajun Seasoning, Spices, and Breading mixes directly, locally and throughout the country.

Check us out on Facebook, Yelp, Trip Advisor and other popular sites.

Visit our web site at datsgoodyeah.com for more info!

---

