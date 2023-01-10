Rep. Mike Rogers named chairman of House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Rep. Mike Rogers has been named chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

“Alabama has always played a critical role in supporting our national security,” Rogers said. “As the first congressman from Alabama to serve as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, I look forward to continuing that legacy.”

It’s a natural move for Rogers as he has served as the ranking member of the Home Armed Services Committee from 2021 until 2023. He also served as a ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security in the 116th Congress from 2019 until 2021.

“I am honored to have been selected by my House Republican colleagues to serve as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee,” Rogers said. “Our nation faces unprecedented threats from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. In order to deter these threats and remain the most feared force in the world — we must ensure that our military focuses on lethality and capability. Over the next two years, the House Armed Services Committee will provide our warfighters with the resources and weapons they need to deter and, if necessary, defeat any adversary anywhere in the world.”

Rogers will be the first Alabama congressman to serve in the role.

“The committee will also hold the Biden administration accountable for misguided policies that distract from the core mission of the Department of Defense. Initiatives that service a social agenda but don’t advance our national security will be scrutinized. Those in charge of these initiatives will come before the committee to explain how they will protect our national security. We will leave no stone unturned in holding the Biden administration accountable.

Rogers was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2002.

