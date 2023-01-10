Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings

Curfew in town of Marion
Curfew in town of Marion
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings.

Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.

Someone was shot and killed Thursday night. A second person was killed Friday morning. ALEA is assisting local police in the investigation. Hinton said no arrests have been made yet.

The curfew goes from 9pm to 5am. It allows for people to go to work, school functions and some other exemptions. The curfew carries a $250 fine for people who violate it. The curfew ends on January 15th.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
ALDOT provides update on ongoing 4-year Highway 181 project
ALDOT provides update on ongoing 4-year Highway 181 project
Victim: George Lavon Bush, 45
Police make arrest in the case of a Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger
6-ton beached whale found in Mississippi
6-ton beached whale found in Mississippi