Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on assault charge related to 2020 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a 2020 crash that involved five vehicles and sent six people to the hospital.

Travon D. Coleman of Prichard was arrested following a traffic stop at Interstate 65 and Michigan Avenue. He faces a charge of first-degree assault stemming from the crash. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

The crash occurred Aug. 14, 2020, on University Boulevard at Eight Mile Creek Bridge.

Police said a Saturn driven Coleman passed a Chevy truck northbound on University Boulevard and struck a Nissan Armada head on in the southbound lane. The Saturn then struck a Lincoln Town Car that was behind the Armada. The four occupants of the Saturn were all ejected. The Chevy truck the struck one of the ejected victims as he came to a stop, police said. A U-Haul truck was struck by debris.

In all, six people were transported to the hospital, including four with serious injuries and two with minor injuries resulting from the wreck, authorities said.

