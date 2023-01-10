Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police.

Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.

Police said they have identified Alexis Bell and Jasmine Bell as the assailants.

Alexis Bell was arrested on Jan. 4 and Jasmine Bell was arrested today, according to authorities. Both women are charged with second degree assault and Jasmine Bell is also charged with using pepper spray.

