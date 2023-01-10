WATCH: Thieves crash truck into New Orleans donut shop multiple times, steal ATM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brazen thieves crashed a truck into a New Orleans donut shop multiple times during an ATM theft, according to police and surveillance video obtained by Fox 8.

The New Orleans Police Department says the mayhem began around 4:28 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Two unknown male suspects crashed a truck through the front of the store three times in a row while trying to steal the shop’s ATM.

In the surveillance video, the suspects can be seen peering through the shop’s windows before spotting the ATM near the front door.

The two suspects then enter a dark-colored truck parked in the parking lot, drive slightly forward, and then accelerate rapidly in reverse, destroying the front of the store and sending a stand-up cooler from one side of the lobby to the other.

The first collision manages to partly free the ATM from the bolts that fasten it to the floor. One of the suspects attempts to grab the ATM unsuccessfully.

The thieves get back into the truck and try again at ramming it into the ATM, this time missing their mark. Again, one of the suspects exits the truck and attempts to wrestle the ATM free to no avail.

A third violent crash finally frees the ATM from its foundation. The suspects inspect the ATM and appear to be startled. The suspects look poised to flee the scene but return seconds later to hoist the ATM into the back of the severely damaged pickup and take off.

Employees tell Fox 8 they were in the back making donuts when the situation unfolded. One of the employees is seen on the video walking up behind the front counter, bearing witness to the early morning calamity.

The entire incident lasts around three minutes.

About 30 minutes earlier, the NOPD says two suspects in a dark-colored pick-up truck attempted to steal an ATM from a Regions bank six miles away in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. Police say the two were unsuccessful in their attempt.

The NOPD says two suspects in a pick-up truck attempted to steal an ATM from a Regions bank in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. (NOPD)

While police have not connected the two incidents, the clothing of the bank theft suspects - dark-colored hoodies and white gloves - and the color of the pick-up truck appear to match the suspects and the suspect vehicle in the donut shop video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

