Wilmer family struggling to recover from fire that destroyed mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fire spread quickly from a car to a mobile home Monday, leaving a woman hospitalized, a family pet dead and a family without most of their possessions.

On Tuesday, as Ruth Smith recovered in the hospital from smoke inhalation, her relatives picked through the ruins, trying to find anything that might have survived – like a large arrowhead collection that Smith’s children built up over the years. Or a doll collection that had been handed down to Smith’s daughter-in-law from her grandmother.

Smith’s husband, Andy Smith, told FOX10 News that he had just returned home from his auto mechanic, who had warned him his car might catch fire if he did not get it fixed.

And that is just what happened, as Smith said he found out from his grandson as he was putting down his groceries.

“I tried to open the hood, get some water on it, but I don’t have no water to that pump,” he said, gesturing toward the machine. “So it was a lost cause. The fire department come out here, and they dropped the firetruck down there in the ditch; couldn’t get it out.”

Smith’s niece, Sarena Pitts, said the stuck truck blocked firefighters from arriving sooner.

“It was very unfortunate,” she said. “But there must have been 100 people down there – three firetrucks, multiple police. They were dragging the fire hose all the way up here from the road.”

Smith said he was helpless to save the trailer home he bought new some 40 years ago.

“It just sat there and burned and burned and burned,” he said.

Andy Smith, 72, said his three dogs got out of the burning home but that one of them, Scooby, ran back inside and died.

All that appears to have made it are some cast-iron pots and pans, and three harmonicas. Almost everything else is gone, Smith said, including all of the Christmas presents his grandson had just received. Smith recovered what’s left of an antique hunting rifle he bought more than two decades ago.

“That rifle’s older than me,” he said. “That’s a Winchester – what’s left of it.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help Smith and his wife get back on their feet.

Pitts said Smith’s grandson and her son were playing in the yard when the fire broke out. She said her boy called 911 and that her brother rushed in to help.

“He came up here and went in and carried Ruth, his wife, out because she doesn’t really walk, and she was also in shock. Brought her out,” she said. “They’re both on oxygen. … It’s just total, total devastation.”

Smith’s son, Joseph Smith, said he was at work with his cousin when they got word of the fire. He said Dustin Smith is a volunteer firefighter and raced to the scene.

“He grabbed the hose and went to work,” he said. “And honestly, I really feel like that this part of the yard and the truck back there would have been way worse if it wasn’t for him. … It was awesome. It was heroic, really.”

