19th Annual Many More Miles Shoe Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Local school-age kids, runners and exercise enthusiasts may have put a lot of miles on old running shoes and shoes for all purposes, but when they are donated to the “Many More Miles” campaign, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.

For the 19th year, Baldwin Bone & Joint, P.C. will host this important community outreach project, and, for the second consecutive year, the local orthopaedic practice will partner with Baldwin County Public Schools and City Hope Church.

Since its inception, response to the campaign has grown from 200 pairs donated in 2004 to a record-breaking 2,728 pairs contributed most recently. Shoe donations for 2023 will be accepted starting January 9, with final shoe drop-offs received at the 2023 Azalea Trail Run on Saturday, March 25, in Mobile, Ala.

Baldwin County students will once again be rewarded for collecting the highest number of shoes with money for their schools’ new P.E. equipment. Baldwin Bone & Joint will award cash prizes to P.E. programs to the top three Baldwin County Public Schools who donate the most shoes. In addition, the class that brings in the most shoes overall will receive a Chick-fil-a party and the teacher will be awarded a cash prize provided by City Hope Church.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to clean up those gently used athletic shoes and tie them together in pairs before dropping them off at any of the following locations:

Baldwin Bone and Joint (1505 Daphne Avenue, Daphne)

Office of Dr. Glenn Glass (1303 Main Street, Daphne)

The University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center

McCoy Outdoor Company

Final Drop-off Opportunity: 2023 Azalea Trail Run

Organizations who will benefit from the collected shoes this year include:

BCBE school closets

Fostering Together Gulf Coast

Local DHR donation

McKemie Place, Mobile

The Shoulder, Spanish Fort

Waterfront Rescue Mission, Foley

Teen Challenge, Bay Minette

In partnership with the ongoing community shoe drive, City Hope Church will host “Deliver Hope” on Sunday, March 12, where congregants are encouraged to donate their gently worn shoes to any of the church’s campuses across the Gulf Coast.

For more information, call 251.656.3843 or visit baldwinboneandjoint.com.

ABOUT BALDWIN BONE & JOINT, P.C.

Since 1989, Baldwin Bone & Joint has provided expert orthopaedic care to patients of all ages, with all conditions. As fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons and experienced clinicians, they are recognized leaders in the field of orthopaedics, providing the most current treatment available. With 22 licensed medical providers on staff, Baldwin Bone & Joint is the largest orthopaedic specialty practice in Baldwin County. Office locations include Daphne, Bay Minette, Foley and Atmore. Specialized clinics available are The Spine Institute at Baldwin Bone & Joint, The Center for Sports Medicine, The Shoulder Center at Baldwin Bone & Joint and The Osteo Health Clinic. To learn more visit www.baldwinboneandjoint.com or call (251) 625-2663.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.