Alabama Department of Public Health closes shellfish growing waters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters due to possible contamination, according to a statement released by the department.

Areas I and II are closed which includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris issued the order to close harvesting due to possible bacterial contamination in the oyster beds from recent rainfall.

ADPH said they will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish until the areas meet acceptable bacterial criteria so harvesting can resume.

For additional information concerning the closure, contact Byron Webb, ADPH, at (251) 433-2428 or (251) 331-3447.

