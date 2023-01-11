Daphne to close pickleball courts to make tournament-compliant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The sport of pickleball has taken off across our area. With more players comes the opportunity to host sanctioned tournaments. Daphne is expanding its facility to 12 courts but will be temporarily closing the six it has to make them compliant with regulations.

“We will go through withdrawals for a while, but we’re appreciative of the city putting the courts in for us, so yeah, a little disappointed but they’ll be back soon,” said Daphne resident and pickleball player, Ken Woddail.

Woddail loves the game of pickleball and like many others, is not looking forward to the next couple of weeks. The existing courts at Lott Park will be closed starting Friday, January 13, 2023 to make them compliant for tournament play.

Pickleball has seen a boom in popularity in Daphne - city bringing courts into tournament compliance (Hal Scheurich)

“Currently, the corners of these courts, they don’t meet the regulations as far as the space goes, so we’re going to fix that and then we’re going to resurface these courts as well,” said Daphne’s director of Parks and Recreation, Charlie McDavid.

The corners of the courts will have to be reconfigured at 90-degree angles. This can be done at each but the northeast corner because of its proximity to the sidewalk and parking lot. Once the new courts are finished, all but that court will be tournament ready.

The obvious question on the minds of most is, why not wait until the new courts are finished to do the work?

“A lot of it’s just based on trying to get the contractor to come out and do stuff when they can and trying to be the most efficient when doing that, so the same group that’s going to be putting the asphalt down on the new pickleball courts will be doing part of the repairs on the old pickleball courts,” explained McDavid.

The sport’s popularity was evident by how many people were playing at midday on a Wednesday and while it will be a temporary inconvenience, players there said they’re happy to see the improvements and will find somewhere else to play while the work is done.

“I have some friends that play in Gulf Shores a good bit, so I’ll probably make the journey down there. We play some in Foley on some of the tennis courts down there. They have some pickleball court lines. I guess I’ll play indoors if I need to, and you know, I’ll make do,” Barry Taylor said.

“If they play tennis, they can get on the tennis courts and enjoy and have fun,” added Ethel Baldwin.

The city hopes to have the existing courts finished and ready for a tournament on January 28, 2023. The new courts are still about 60 days from completion and when they’re surfaced, the same contractor will also resurface the old courts.

