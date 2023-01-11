Daphne Search and Rescue to join search for missing Mandeville man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been more than 72 hours since Mandeville, Louisiana fisherman, Billy Coile went missing.

According to a gofundme set up by his sister-in-law, Coile went fishing alone Saturday afternoon in a boat he borrowed from a friend.

That boat was found Sunday floating under the causeway bridge near mile marker 23 on Lake Pontchartrain. Coile was no where to be found.

The coast guard suspended its search late Monday night, but some good Samaritans and volunteers have stepped in.

Daphne Search and Rescue is prepared to head out and join Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery along with a St.Tammany Parish dive crew.

Captain Joshua Gibbs with Daphne Search and Rescue said they will bring a boat with about $300,000 worth of sonal technology. The search area for Coile includes about three miles.

Gibbs said, “I understand that some of the agencies in the area have similar technology but this search, based on the limited information we’ve gathered so far, could be a very large search area so even if you have four to five teams with advanced level sonar, they could all be working together and still not cover the area that needs to be covered.”

It’s not unusual for Daphne Search and Rescue, which is a non profit, to assist different teams in other states, but this is a special case with a local tie.

Coile is a husband, father of two and also a Daphne High Graduate.

“With him being from Daphne...this is one of our own, we need to go try and find him,” said Gibbs.

There’s going to be a rosary service for Coile Wednesday at 3pm at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mandeville.

You can help out by donating to his gofundme.

