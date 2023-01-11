Daphne woman gets almost seven years for $127,000 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than a year after pleading guilty to stealing more than $127,000 through fraud, a former medical staffing company employee received almost seven years in prison on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Gnny Granade sentenced Roseanna Taylor to six years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office. The defendant also must undergo drug testing and treatment. The judge previously granted a prosecution request for a forfeiture order of $127,663, the total of fraudulent loans that the defendant applied for.

Taylor, 42, of Daphne, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to conspiracy and wire fraud charges. She admitted that she used her position to steal personal information, which she then used to obtain fraudulent loans in other people’s names.

Taylor worked by herself and with others to obtain loans for cars and other items beginning in 2018, according to court records.

Taylor worked about a year in an administrative position for a medical staffing company in Mobile that provided in-home care to people through a nurse database. Her plea agreement indicates that she used the personal information contained in that database to obtain security questions, previous addresses and other information.

Taylor admitted that she created false temporary state identifications, pay stubs, utility bills and insurance cards. She told investigators that she would make up seven-digit numbers for Alabama driver’s licenses that she counterfeited.

The plea agreement indicates that a Secret Service investigator spoke with a victim whose name had been used for frauds against Team Gunther Kia, First Heritage Credit, One main Financial, Keesler Financial and Franklin Financial. The victim told investigators that the crimes “had catastrophic effects.”

